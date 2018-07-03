Karen L. Acker, 72, Scottsbluff

Karen L. Acker, 72, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away June 27, 2018 at Wel-cove Assisted Living, with her daughter by her side. Her Celebration of Life will be held Monday July 9, at 10am at Westway Christian Church with John Mulholland Jr. and Mike Andrews officiating. Cremation will take place as per her request so there will be no visitation. The family asks that memorials be designated to Regional West Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.geringchapel.com.

Karen was born May 27, 1946 in Benkelman, NE to James Acker and Helen (Pullen) Mercure. She was the oldest of 4 children. Her parents divorced and both remarried, due to these unions Karen had two loving step parents, Bonnie (Ebberson) Acker and Clarence “Red” Mercure. This added 5 more half-siblings to her family. After graduating from high school in Oshkosh, NE in 1964, she married Lloyd A. Bairn on Aug 15, 1964. They began their lives in Colorado and two children were adopted to this union. In her first years of marriage she worked a couple of different jobs outside the home and especially loved taking care of handicapped children but once her children came along she then became a stay at home mom. She and Lloyd became foster parents and over the year homed 27 other children. She was always known as “the caretaker”. She desired to become a nurse and she would have made a wonderful nurse just never got the opportunity to finish that pursuit. She and Lloyd moved back to Nebraska in 1984 and opened a Grocery Store in Morrill, NE, but then after the loss of their son and 41 years of marriage, sadly their marriage ended and she never married again. Karen was so excited when each of her granddaughters came into her life, she truly loved each of them and was so very proud of each of their accomplishments.

Karen is survived by her daughter Tina (Buck) Romey of Gering, NE, granddaughters Allison (Ryan) Haskin of Lincoln, NE, Cortnie (Dakota) Douglas of Rapid City, SD, Tukker Romey and Breeana Romey of Gering, NE; mother Helen Mercure and sisters; Barabara (Gene) Williams, and Brenda Mercure all of Cheyenne, WY; step-mom Bonnie Acker and sister Jayne (Brian) Wells of Swansea, IL; sister Donna (Bruce) Bennett of Kyle, TX; brother Jim (Pam) Acker of Cozad, NE, ex-husband Lloyd Bairn and numerous nieces and nephews and her first great grandchild due in July that she missed seeing on this heavenly earth.

She is preceded in death by her son Greg, father James, step-father Red, 3 brothers Billy, Gary, and Bob, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.