Karen Lee Lilja, 69, Scottsbluff

Karen Lee Lilja, 69, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Casual attire is welcomed. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to Suzanne Kingma (1524 4th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361) and will be designated to the Scottsbluff Kennel Club’s Junior Showmanship Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Karen was born July 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Wesley Lawrence and Lois (Stahlberg) Lilja. She went to North Park College, completing a degree in education. She then took a teaching position in the Norridge, Illinois school system teaching elementary level, K-4th grade.

Karen had dogs as a child growing up, and her favorite breed was the Airedale. Two of her beloved Airedales were Dina 1 and Dina 2. Later, when she moved out to Western Nebraska, she was introduced to Scottie, a Scottish terrier from a shelter and Sasha, a Sheltie mix.

Survivors include her sister, Suzanne Lilja Kingma; cousin, Nancy Johnson; and very special friends, Scott and Sharon Bird.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Thank you to Dr. Connie Beehler, the nurses in the ICU and the caring nurses of the 3rd floor, especially Darla for her kind words and support.