Karen Sue Westerkamp, 67, Broadwater

Karen Sue Westerkamp, 67, of Broadwater passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was surrounded by love from her friends and family as she took her final journey.

Karen was born March 31, 1952 in Bridgeport, NE. She attended Elementary school in Gurley and Potter Nebraska, and graduated from Adams City High School in Colorado. Her greatest joy in life was being the proud mother of her two sons. She made her home with them in Broadwater so they could be close to her family.

She loved to take care of her family and friends.

She worked as a waitress for many years at the Broadwater Café and then the Star Street Dinner where she enjoyed serving her many friends who were like family to her. She also served on the Broadwater Library Board.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Sammie Stuart Sr. and Marjorie (Shuler) Stuart and sisters: Andra K. Vest and Debra A. Bowers.

She is survived by her two loving sons Scott A. Westerkamp and Mark A. Westerkamp, brothers Andrew K Robinson, William J Stuart, and Sammie (Myrna) V Stuart Jr., Steve (Sandy) R Stuart, and sister Connie L. Stuart, numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She will be especially missed by her many close friends who were like family to her.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday April 8, 2019 at 3pm, at the Bridgeport Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. All are welcome to attend. A social gathering at the Bridgeport Community Center will follow the service. Memorials may be given in care of her son Mark. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com