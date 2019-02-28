Karter J. Hottell, 2, Kimball

Karter J. Hottell, 2, of Kimball, died at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Chaplain Lawrence Leathermon, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. to sign the book and leave condolences for the family. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Karter’s Tribute wall and leave condolences and messages for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department. The services for Karter have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Karter James Hottell was born in Denver, Colorado on May 3, 2016, the son of Jason and Jessica (Galloway) Hottell. Karter lived in Kimball with his family and was a loving little boy who loved being around people. He loved the sound of his mothers voice, spending time with his brothers and sister. He was close with his twin brother Kash. He will always be remembered for his big smile and bright eyes.

Survivors include his parents Jason and Jessica Hottell of Kimball, NE; his twin brother Kash Hottell, and brothers Austin Weiss and

Hudson Hottell and sister Rylee Hottell; grandparents Jim Hottell of Kimball, NE., Kim and Steve Myers of Cedar City, UT., Timothy and Shelly Reichert of Minatare, NE., and Mary Galloway of Valentine, NE. He was preceded in death by his great grandpaernts Gary Galloway, Jack and Ethel Hottell, Alvin and Reha Kallsen and Dale and Dorothy Hazen, cousin Megan Owen-Keller and great aunt Juanita Hottell.