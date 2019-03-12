Katherine J. Butler Green, 67, Scottsbluff

A Celebration of Life for Katherine J. Butler Green, 67, of Scottsbluff who went to be with her Lord on March 6, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center, will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Chuckwagon Church at 522 East Overland in Scottsbluff with Pastor Al Wilson Officiating. Due to Kathy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a graveside service. A dinner at the church will follow the memorial service for all those who would like to stay and reminisce about Kathy’s life.

Kathy was born March 18, 1951 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Johnnie C. and Doris L. (Peters) Butler. She received her early education in Mitchell, Nebraska and attended WNCC, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Human Services. Kathy’s career was working in Social Services. She worked as a victim advocate for DOVES and also as a family advocate for Head Start until her retirement. Kathy’s Practicum was in Substance Abuse and she was also on the State Board for Domestic Violence.

Kathy was an avid crafter and traveled throughout the area with her husband attending craft shows. Kathy married Roger Green on May 11, 1995 at the Zion Church in Gering and they made their home in the Scottsbluff area.

Kathy is survived by her son Scott (Brandi) Butler; granddaughter Emily Butler; great-grandson Ace Karter Butler; sister Shirley Schwartzkopf, brother John (Betty) Butler, brother-in-law John Pyla, sister-in-law Alice Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, brother Irvin, sister Betty, her beloved grandparents, and “Unk.”