Kathleen Anne “Kay” Busekist, 90, Scottsbluff

Kathleen Anne “Kay” Busekist, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her home on May 30, 2019.

She was born April 10, 1929 in the Antelope precinct of Kimball County, to John and Anna (Schmidt) Schadegg, the second-oldest of four children. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Kimball. During her high school years, she would board in town to attend classes, and was a cheerleader for Kimball High School. Her first job was with the Heaton Law Firm in Sidney.

She met her husband, Melbourne, during his work-related visits to the law firm. They were married Jan. 23, 1950 at St. Joseph Church, in Kimball. They settled in Sidney and started a family. In 1966, they relocated to Scottsbluff, to the house on Avenue N. Kay worked at Nebraska Public Power District for 17 years, retiring in 1991.

After her first retirement, she became the hospitality hostess at the Hampton Inn and Suites, where she enjoyed meeting new people from all walks of life. She also worked with local bridal shops, where she left her most significant legacy — the countless women who left her fitting room with gowns and dresses for some of the most important days in their lives. She was a master seamstress, but Kay’s true gift was the way she made women feel special, beautiful, poised and confident.

She was an active and giving member of the community. She served St. Agnes Catholic Church in multiple roles, notably as wedding coordinator for many years. She was a board member of the United Way of Western Nebraska, and chapter president of the Business and Professional Women. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader and was a volunteer at Regional West Medical Center Breast Center for many years.

An avid card and game player, she revealed later in life what a closet card shark she really was. She was chief financial officer of the Busekist family, and loved creating memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Anyone who knew Kay realized she never met a pair of sassy shoes she didn’t like.

She is survived by her children, daughter Linda (Jerry) Lund, of Broadwater; son David (Wanda) Busekist, of Louisiana; daughters Susan (John) Shafer, of North Carolina; Janet (Mark Owen) Jenisch, of South Dakota; Becky (Phillip) Gunther, of Colorado; Kathy (Jeff) Thomas, of Colorado; and Sarah (Chi) Nguyen, of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marianne Willard, of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mel, brother John (Jack) Schadegg, and sister Louise Perry Jay.

The Rosary will be offered at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at St. Agnes Church, 2314 Third Ave., Scottsbluff. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Agnes. Father Robert Karnish and Father James Heitoff will con-celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Church for the stained glass windows restoration or Regional West Breast Center. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com