Kathleen Lynn Gibb, 65, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at the Mitchell Care Center.

A visitation will be held from 1pm – 7pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Gering Zion Church in Gering with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Internment will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials may be given to Gering Zion Church.

Kathleen was born October 4, 1952, in Scottsbluff to Dorothy (Ott) and Elmer Jerger. She grew up on a farm outside of Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School. Most of her adult life she called Gering home where she attended the Gering Zion Church. She worked as a nurse aide in many care facilities. Kathy was a gifted care giver, great with all people, and especially compassionate with the elderly. She was a loving mother to one son, Shaun Gibb, and proudly spoke of her two beautiful granddaughters. Kathy was a devoted daughter to Dorothy and Elmer, with whom she was very close.

Kathy is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Shaun and Michelle Gibb of Oviedo, Florida; two granddaughters, Lily Jane and Emmeline Belle Gibb; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Janet Jerger of Seward, NE; nephews Jason and Kevin Jerger and niece Sarah Jerger. She will also be missed by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins in the Jerger and Ott families.

Preceding her in death were her parents Dorothy and Elmer Jerger.