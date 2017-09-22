Kathryn Joan Uhler-Harimon,63, passed away Sunday September 17, 2017 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at the the Scottsbluff United Methodist Church on Saturday September 30, 2017 at 10 am .

Kathy was born April 6, 1954 in Ogallala Nebraska to Leroy and Normalee (Dodge) Uhler. She graduated from Ogallala High School in 1972. After high school she married and two daughters were born, Joni and Mckenna. Later in life she married Terry K Harimon on November 6, 1999.

Kathy was a part of the Scottsbluff PTA, craft club and sorority. She had a passion for flight, Nebraska and Broncos football.

Terry and Kathy moved to Kelso WA in 2004 and enjoyed exploring the west coast and spending time together.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Terry K Harimon; a daughter Joni (Chad) Cowan of Gering; daughter McKenna (Jay) Edens of Gering; daughter Valleri (Mike) Farel of Demurst GA; son Preston (Tandi) Harimon of Nantucket MA; and grandchildren Dillon Edens, Madison Edens, Brianna Cowan, Jedidiah Edens, Shelbi Harimon and Piper Harimon.

She is proceeded in death by her parents.