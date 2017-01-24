Kathryn Joanne Shaw, 31, Parker, Co. (formerly of Scottsbluff)

Kathryn Joanne Shaw, 31, of Parker, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2017, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Mark Selvey officiating. There will also be a celebration of life service held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Southeast Christian Church, 9650 Jordan Road, Parker, Colorado. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. A memorial will be established at the Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, to go towards the Scottsbluff High School Drill Team in memory of Kate. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Kate was born April 22, 1985 in Scottsbluff to Steve Shaw and Joanne (Reichert) Shaw. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 2003 where she participated in cheerleading and drill team. After high school, she attended the University of Wyoming, Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC), and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Kate worked in child protective service agencies in Nebraska and Colorado.

Kate had a lifelong passion for dance, taking classes throughout her school years and later coaching the Sidney High School dance team.

She is survived by her parents, Steve (Sherri) Shaw of Scottsbluff and Joanne (Cary) Parsons of Parker, Colorado; her brother, Nicholas Parsons of Fort Collins, Colorado; and many special friends.

Kate was preceded in death by her grandparents.