Kathryn L. “Katie” McCaffrey, 77, Gering

Kathryn L. “Katie” McCaffrey, 77 of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Katie was born on September 27, 1941 in Basin, Wyoming to Virgil A. and Doris E. Ross. She graduated from High School in Powell, Wyoming in 1959, and soon after married the love of her life Marvin “Gene” McCaffrey whom she remained happily married to until May, 2009. Katie and Gene enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage. Katie and Gene had three children; Gregg (Cathe) of Alliance, Nebraska, Gail Cacciavillani of Gering, Nebraska, and Todd (Diane) of Worland, Wyoming.

Katie worked a variety of jobs, most recently being an Administrative Assistant at Scottsbluff County Attorney and Voter Registration Offices. Katie was a talented toll painter, enjoyed reading, gardening, and volunteering her time at the Humane Society. Animals brought Katie great pleasure throughout her life.

Katie’s greatest pride came from her grandchildren; Stephanie, Kyle, Kristin, Sarah, Niki and Jake. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren; Madison, Lucas, Owen, Charlotte, and Adelie.

Katie requested no formal funeral services be held. A private family-only celebration will take place. If you would like to honor Katie's memory, please consider a donation to the Panhandle Humane Society in her name.