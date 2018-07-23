Kathryn Marie Hood, 87, Alliance

Kathryn Marie Hood, 87, passed away July 17, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center.

She was born July 31, 1930 in Alliance to Charles and Velma (Griffith) Odell. On November 23, 1949 she was united in marriage to Earl Thomas Hood.

She is survived by her children, Tom Hood and John Hood of Alliance, Peggy (Dan) Sindelar of Bedford, TX, Patty (Gary) Kulas of Alliance and Cheri Phillips of Saginaw, TX, her daughter-in-law, Genie Hood of Alliance, her grandchildren, Marie Yost, Greg Sindelar, Rene Walls, Sarah Jeffers, Tyler Kulas, Katie Johnson, Mandy Hood, Will Hood and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special friends, Mariah Miller, Becky McDonald and Tammy Mowry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Ted Hood, her grandson-in-law, William Jeffers and her brother, Norman Odell.

Kathryn worked as activities director at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Box Butte County Extension Office and owned and operated a café at Alliance Livestock. In 1976 she began working at the Box Butte County Clerk’s office and was elected as clerk in 1982 serving until retiring in 1998. She also worked with her son John in a small hog operation and in her retirement she would also work at the Sensible Shop and with Larry Steggs Auction Service.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Eagles Auxiliary, Soroptimist Club, Box Butte County Fair Board and Extension Board, Home Extension Board, 4-H Council and a 4-H volunteer for over 50 years. Kathryn also had belonged to B.P.O Does and served on School District 42 and 44 school boards, Box Butte County Planning Board and the board of directors for the Mission Store.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Kent Griffen officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Box Butte County 4-H Council, 415 Black Hills, Alliance, Mission Store, 203 Box Butte Ave., Alliance, or Regional West Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Suite 2204, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.