Kay B. Clinger, 86, Scottsbluff

Kay B Clinger, 86 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care & Rehabilitation Center.

At her request, she was cremated and there will be no visitation or services. She will be interred at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska next to her husband Kenneth. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kay was born on February 16, 1933 in Columbus, Nebraska to Kyle and Marjorie (Meays) Siewert. She graduated from Kimball High School and received her Teachers Certificate from Chadron State College and University of Nebraska –Lincoln. Kay married Kenneth “Casey” Clinger on June 15, 1956 in Kimball, Nebraska. She taught in Bayard, Sidney and Kimball and worked with Ken at Western Office Supply.

She was a lifetime member of PTA.

She is survived by daughter Julie Scripture, son Scott Clinger; brother Richard Siewert, sister Kathy Stastka and two grandchildren Casey and Margaret.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth “Casey” Clinger.