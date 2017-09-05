Keith Ambroz Gross, 70, Scottsbluff

Keith Ambroz Gross, 70, passed away on August 29, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Hunzeker officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Marines Honor Guard. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Tributes of sympathy may be left by visiting his tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Keith was born on July 17, 1947 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Walter and Elsie (Ambroz) Gross. He was raised in Madison and Gering, Nebraska, graduating from Gering High School in 1965. Keith went on to serve in the United States Marines from 1966 to 1968, attaining the rank of Corporal. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he attended college in Sidney, Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Diesel Mechanics.

After college, he returned to the Scottsbluff/Gering area, living mostly in Haig, Nebraska until 2014 when he moved to Scottsbluff. He worked for Hiner Corporation and Minatare feedlot before retiring in 2009. He loved bowling, NASCAR, good food and the many friends he made wherever he went.

He is survived by his brother Eugene (Cindy) Gross of Daytona Beach, Florida; nieces and nephews Shannon (Tony) Campana of Ormond Beach, Florida, Cory (Dana) Gross of Bennington, NE, Jody (Bob) Caudillo of Omaha, NE, Jim Gross, Kevin Gross, and Brad (Amy) Gross all of Gering, Nebraska; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elsie, his brother Dean and his sister-in-law Paula Gross.