Keith D. Ray passed away at home December 20th 2018.

The memorial service will be held at 2pm Friday, December 28th at the Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. There will be a reception following the service. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Flowers or condolences may be sent to Mitchell Berean Church.

Keith was born on January 11th 1949 to John and Frieda Ray. Keith married Betty Curran on June 3rd 1973 and were married 45 years. Keith and Betty were the foster parents of many kids. Keith served in the United States Army and United States National Guard for 22 years. He followed in his father’s footsteps working for Lockwoods for 26 years. Following the closing of Lockwoods Keith finished out his work years serving at Walmart.

Keith was a man who enjoyed his family! He enjoyed spending time teaching his nephews to hunt and fish. He enjoyed bowling with his wife Betty. He always showed his loving heart by taking every opportunity to tease those he loved and cared for.

Keith is survived by his wife Betty Curran Ray of Scottsbluff Nebraska, brother Duane Ray of Kearney Nebraska, sister in law Janice Wiedeman of Scottsbluff Nebraska and nieces, Susan (Bryan) Hulbert, Lisa Wilkins, God Daughter Patricia (Scott) Fetters, and nephews Michael Bateman, Tracy (Michelle) Ray and Travis (Nikki) Ray.

He was proceeded in death by his parents: John and Frieda Ray, Sister Barbara Ann Ray Bateman, and brothers in laws Gerald and Dale Curran.