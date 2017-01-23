Keith Dean Suhr, 57, Scottsbluff

Keith Dean Suhr, 57, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, January 20, 2017 after a lifelong battle with Muscular Dystrophy. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at WestWay Church in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or in care of the family.

Keith was born February 6, 1959 in Scottsbluff to Dean and Lavinia (Low) Suhr. He was baptized as a young boy in the Church at Bryant, now WestWay. Keith attended elementary school at Lincoln Heights and Westmoor in Scottsbluff. He was the state poster child for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1969 at the age of 10. Keith graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1977.

He went on to attend WNCC and received his Associate’s degree. Keith promptly went into business with his mother by purchasing Monument Answering Service. He was the owner and operator and friendly voice over the phone for the next 30 years, retiring just a few months after his 50th birthday.

Keith married Debra Foltz on October 17, 1987 and they have two wonderful daughters, Nikki and Brittany.

Keith had a positive attitude and a wonderful sense of humor. He had many friends as he was a good friend to all. He was a loving husband, devoted father, avid RUSH fan, Husker fan and Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Debra of Scottsbluff; daughters, Nikki Suhr (Charlene Sleeper) of Laurel, MT and Brittany Suhr of Scottsbluff; mother, Lavinia Suhr of Scottsbluff; brother, Greg (Collette) Suhr of Gering; sisters, Brenda Suhr (Earl Evans) and Donna Worth of Scottsbluff; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Dean Suhr; in-laws, Darrell and Juanita Foltz; and grandparents, Harold and Edna (Willey) Low and Dewey and Caroline (Gartman) Suhr.