Keith Louis Perry, Lodgepole

Keith Louis Perry of Lodgepole, Nebraska passed away in May 2019, at the age of 65. Keith was born in Denver, Colorado on September 8, 1953 and graduated from the Weld Central High School in Keensburg, Colorado in 1971. He died suddenly while enjoying retirement and living on what he called his “little piece of heaven”. Keith was a solitary man but to those who knew him he was fun and they enjoyed his company. He is survived by his sister Karen Perry of Bushnell, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Perry and Frieda (Berning) Perry, his sister Katherine Perry (DeWitt). A private interment is planned. Sentiments can be sent to Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home (PO Box 40 Chappell, NE 69129).