Kelvin “Kelly” Weimer, 59, Scottsbluff

Kelvin “Kelly” Weimer, 59, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Kelvin was born July 18, 1959 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Ed and Darlene Weimer. The family returned to the Valley and Kelvin graduated from Mitchell High School with the Class of 1978. He worked as a meat cutter for most of his life, managing a store in Texas for over ten years. He returned to the Scottsbluff area where he worked for Panhandle Coop at Main Street Market.

Kelvin was involved in various organizations across the country who rescued animals. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker and Denver Broncos fan.

Kelvin is survived by his sister Roni Weimer of Scottsbluff and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kelvin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mike and Rick.