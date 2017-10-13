Ken Scheidt, 99, Scottsbluff

Ken Scheidt, 99, died October 7, 2017 at his home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Father Mark Selvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to St. Francis Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1201 , Scottsbluff, NE, 69361, to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to the Elk’s National Scholarship Foundation. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ken was born August 9, 1918 in Culbertson, Nebraska to Fred and Sara (Glantz) Scheidt and moved to McCook, Nebraska at age five. After attending McCook Junior College, he married Esther “Jo” Thomas on March 24, 1942, and they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he served as an instructor at the Lincoln Airplane and Engine Mechanics Training School.

Ken and Jo moved to Scottsbluff and opened Ken Studio in 1944. He was a professional photographer, an experienced carpenter who built three homes in Scottsbluff and a stained glass worker who created and installed several church windows in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming. The couple worked side-by-side until Jo became ill in 1999. Ken took care of Jo at home and was by her side at the rest home until her death in 2003. Ken continued to work part-time until his death.

Some of Ken’s fondest memories were of the eight trips he made to Europe as photographer and recorder for the Scottsbluff High School Band. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church for 73 years. Ken was a Mason, Past-President of the Panhandle Shrine Club, and Exalted Ruler and District Deputy of the Elks Lodge.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Susan, and her husband Bill Lehr of Big Piney, Wyoming, grandson K.C. Lehr, wife Rebecca and two great-granddaughters Anna and Mia of Pinedale, Wyoming. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many good friends and neighbors.

His parents, one brother Robert Scheidt of Longview, WA and one niece preceded Ken in death.

The family sincerely appreciates all the friends who watched for and visited with Ken during his daily walks in the stores in Scottsbluff.