Kenneth A McMillen, 80, Sidney

Kenneth A. McMillen age 80, of Sidney, NE passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Loveland, CO.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Nebraska Hereford Foundation Scholarship fund, Cheyenne County 4-H Council Scholarship fund or The First United Methodist Church in Sidney. The family would like to thank all friends and the area communities for their loving prayers and support.

Ken was born on September 13, 1938 in Sidney, NE to parents Arthur George and Edna Mable (Hammond) McMillen. He graduated from Sidney High School and attended The University of Nebraska. Through the years he was employed with Wheatbelt Public Power, The Egging Company and managed The Far More Coop for twenty-seven years. At retirement Ken had more time to enjoy raising Registered Hereford Cattle on the 7 MillIron Ranch.

Ken was very invested and actively involved in the community. He was elected to two terms as a Cheyenne County Commissioner. He enjoyed time spent with family, friends and colleagues. He will be remembered as a caring, compassionate and loving person.

Ken is survived by his wife Nan L. (Wiggins) McMillen of the 7 MillIron Ranch, in Sidney, mother of Ty Justin Mull and granddaughter Kendall Mull of La Quinta, CA, Ken’s (3) children; Burl McMillen and wife Dana of Craig, CO, Doug McMillen and wife Cynthia of Gering, NE, and Katy James of Bellingham, WA; Nancy McDonald and husband Jim of Loveland, CO, mother of Burl, Doug and Katy; brother Paul McMillen and wife Carolyn; sister June Katen, sister-in-law Dorothy McMillen all of Sidney, NE; (8) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Arthur George and Edna Mabel (Hammond) McMillen; brother Ron McMillen, brother-in-law Dale Katen, cousin Russ McMillen and son-in-law Jerry James.