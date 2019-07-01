Kenneth A. Zulauf, 60, Alliance

Kenneth A. Zulauf, 60, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born on November 19, 1958 in Deadwood, SD to Carl and Jeannette Louise (Morrish) Zulauf.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Ramona Lisa Taylor on May 1, 2010 in Lehr, ND. At the time of his unexpected passing Kenneth was employed at Parker-Hannifin in Alliance. He was very skilled in woodworking.

His survivors include his wife, Ramona, his step-children, Sheldon Taylor, Christina Taylor, Billie Taylor and Sasha Shepard all of Alliance and he was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Cathy Zulauf of Bellevue, NE, Larry and Cynthia Zulauf of Salem, NH, and his sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Kelly Payne of Rapid City, SD. He was also a beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, July 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Berean Church with Pastor Glenn Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 624 East 8th Street, Alliance.