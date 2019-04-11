Kenneth C. Way, 88, Chappell

Kenneth C. Way, age 88 of Chappell, NE passed at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Kenneth Charles Way was born in Lodgepole, NE on March 13, 1931 to Archie and Tillie (Dickenson) Way. Ken had two sisters, Gloria and Elvara and four brothers, Alva, Clayton, Marvin, and Norman. Ken moved with his family to Schell City, MO. When Ken was in 10th grade they moved back to Lodgepole where he graduated from Lodgepole High School.

Ken joined the Navy in 1951 where he served as an Engineman until 1954 during the Korean war. When he came home to Lodgepole after serving Ken worked as a mechanic for the local shops in Sidney. It was during this time the he met the love of his life Donna Pummel. Ken and Donna were married on November 17, 1957. Together they had five children, Gail, Monty, Charles, Craig, and Lori. The family lived in California where Ken was a partner in a repair shop. The family moved to Colorado where Ken worked as a mechanic and welder for several years. He also opened a restoration shop in Boulder where he restored several cars and built his 1939 Diamond T truck. The family moved back to Lodgepole in 1980. Ken drove his truck delivering old cars all over the US for about seven years. This established numerous contacts around the country, from the east coast to west coast, which enabled him to start Lodgepole Restoration.

Ken owned and operated Lodgepole Restoration from 1987 to present where he restored countless antique cars and pickups from all over the United States. Ken’s reputation for top quality workmanship and fair dealing is well known across the country. Ken truly loved his work and it was obvious in every project he took on.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Tillie; (2) sisters: Gloria and Elvara; (2) infant brothers: Marvin and Norman and (1) grandson: Michael.

Survivors include: his wife of sixty-one years, Donna; daughter: Gail Yadon and husband Ernie, son: Monte and wife Cheryl, son: Charles, son: Craig and wife Alison and daughter: Lori Way; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; brothers: Alva “Mac” Way and wife Ruth and Clayton Way and wife Bernita.