Kenneth E. Propp, 83, Scottsbluff

Kenneth E. Propp, 83, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 16, 1935 in Scottsbluff to Philip and Elizabeth (Benzel) Propp. He grew up on a farm outside of Minatare, Nebraska, and graduated from Minatare High School in 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, and received his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

After his honorable discharge from the service, he spent many years farming northeast of Minatare. He later worked for the Great Western Sugar Company.

He married Marlene Rein on April 17, 1965, and they raised three daughters: Karen Green, Brenda (Steven) Hemphill and Dianna (Chad) Rahmig. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, who passed in 2003, and spoke often and openly of his faith that one day he and Marlene would be reunited in eternity.

Ken’s farming life led to a love of John Deere tractors, and he had a sizable collection of die-cast replicas.

He was also a passionate fan of Nebraska football and had the chance to attend several spring and regular-season games. He also was a fan of stock car racing.

Ken had a special place in his heart for American cars built in the 1950s and 60s. While he enjoyed attending classic car shows throughout his life, he became more involved when he had a chance to purchase a mint condition 1958 Chevrolet Impala, which he proudly displayed at numerous shows and drove in dozens of poker runs throughout the region.

Ken was always willing to get on the dance floor at Dutch hops and was a fan of Lawrence Welk’s music – especially the polkas.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, grandson Matthew Green, brothers Marvin and Larry, and sister Judy.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law; grandson Logan (Khadejah) Green and granddaughter Brooklyn Hemphill; step-grandchildren Rustin, Tegan and Austin Rahmig; sisters Phyllis (Dick) Reifschneider and Kathy Propp; brothers-in-law Jake (Judy) Rein and Ron Rahmig; sister-in-law Marge Propp; and numerous nieces and nephews.