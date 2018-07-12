Kenneth Edward Hall, 87, Scottsbluff

Kenneth Edward Hall, 87, of Scottsbluff, passed away at Heritage Estates on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Graveside inurnment services with Pastor Dianne Bailey officiating, will be held Monday, July 16th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, with reception to follow at the Hampton Inn of Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Ken’s honor be made in care of the Upper Mitchell Valley 4-H Scholarship. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Kenneth was born December 3, 1930, in Scottsbluff to Alex and Cecil (McClure) Hall. After graduating Scottsbluff High School Kenneth attended Scottsbluff Community College and then continued to farm at his family’s irrigated farm. Upon marrying his wife Jane Ann, they moved south of Stegall to the wheat farm where they raised two daughters and farmed for 50 years. Upon his retirement, he and Jane Ann moved to Scottsbluff where they had many great neighbors and friends in the Ken-Dill subdivision, until Jane Ann’s passing in 2016.

Ken, with his wife Jane Ann, was active in Rural Youth, 4-H, card club, square dance club, but was most often known for saying, “There is no place like home.” He will be remembered for his passion for farming with always striving to have the straightest rows around, and his desire to attend every activity possible for his daughters and granddaughters when growing up, and being a prankster.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Shari Hopp of Minatare and Sandi (Chris) Pelton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughters, Hannah (Clay) Johnson of Rozet, Wyoming and Maggie (Ben) Fulk of Oceanside, California.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick; and wife, Jane Ann.