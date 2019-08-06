Kenneth Gayle Miller, 86, Lewellen

Kenneth Gayle Miller, 86, of Lewellen, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Lewellen with Reverend Janie Freeman officiating. The Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard will provide honors following the church service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Ash Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tiger’s Den, the Church, or the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. His obituary may be viewed and condolences left at www.dugankramer.com

Ken was born April 17, 1933 at Julesburg, Colorado to Harold A. and Viola (Spillman) Miller. He attended country school until the 8th grade, moving into Lewellen where he graduated from Lewellen Rural High School with the Class of 1950. He attended Kearney State College for one year, before returning to the Lewellen area where he worked for Union Pacific Railroad until he was drafted into the United States Army on June 9, 1953.

He was united in marriage to Rebecca “Becky” Jane Robb on October 11, 1954 at Bordentown, New Jersey. Ken was honorably discharged on May 11, 1955 and the couple returned home to the Lewellen area where they farmed and raised their family.

Ken also worked for American Breeders Service, Oshkosh Feedyard, and drove truck. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and served as president of the Lewellen Volunteer Fire Department for a few years.

Ken and Becky are known for their involvement in local rodeos, including being part owners in the Jackpot Rodeo.

Ken is survived by his wife Rebecca “Becky” Miller; son Douglas K. Miller; daughter and son-in-law Valerie K. and Mike Scheele; sister Cheryl Keenan; grandchildren Greg (Stephanie) Miller and Brian and Matthew Scheele; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.