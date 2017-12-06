Kenneth Joseph Belford, 83, Scottsbluff

Kenneth Joseph Belford, 83, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 8, 2017 at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Military honors will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relife Organization, PO Box 461, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. Online condolences may be left by visiting Kenneth’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Kenneth was born September 11, 1934 in Sioux County, Nebraska to Charles C. and Siminda J. (Hamm) Belford. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He entered the United States Army on January 13, 1955 and served until his honorable discharge on December 29, 1956.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Judith Popp on May 4, 1958 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff. Judy passed away in 1984.

Kenneth married Rose Wolfe on May 15, 1988 in Scottsbluff. They lived between Scottsbluff and Casper, WY. Rose passed away in 2009.

Kenneth worked as a route salesman for Sanitary Specialties and American Linen to name a few of the companies. He was a member of the Scottsbluff Jaycees, Gering American Legion, and the VFW in Scottsbluff and Casper. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, gardening, playing cards, and attending yard sales.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter Janelle Belford of Gering; sons Tracy “Todd” Belford (Cindy Feemster) of Kimball and Kenny Webb and Family of Olpe, KS; step-children: Michelle Stopher of Aurora, CO, Larry (Barb) Wolfe of Cheyenne, WY, and Lynette (Ed) Hardy of Casper, WY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Clifford Belford, Jerry (Linda) Belford, Larry (Kathy) Belford, and Terry (Jenny) Belford; brothers-in-law Ray (Lin) Popp and Jack Fries; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, wives Judith and Rose, and sister Emma Fries.