Kenneth “Kenny” John Loxterkamp, 76, Broadwater

Kenneth “Kenny” John Loxterkamp, 76, the youngest child of Bernard “Ben” and Irene Loxterkamp passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at his home in Broadwater, Nebraska.

Kenny was born in the Dalton Memorial Hospital on June 28, 1941. He started school at the Dalton School. After the family moved to their farm northeast of Broadwater, he attended a country school and then graduated from Broadwater High School in 1959. After graduation, he worked for area farmers and began his own farming career.

On June 7, 1966, he and Naomi Haumont were married and began farming in the Broadwater area. To this union three sons were born. Throughout the years, Kenny served on boards for the betterment of his community. He was a 51 year member of the Broadwater Fire Department. He served on the Broadwater School Board, Morrill County Zoning Board and the Beerline Irrigation Canal.

He enjoy studying history and learning the stories of everyone he met, especially from farmers and ranchers from other parts of the country.

Per Kenny’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church with Ann Bairn, PMA officiating. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Broadwater Volunteer Fire Department or Regional West Hospice 3701 Avenue D, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Sidney Hospital and Regional West Hospice doctors and nurses for their TLC and also his friends and neighbors for their wonderful support during his illness.