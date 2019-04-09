Kenneth Virgil Schleicher, 95, Scottsbluff, formerly of Gering

Kenneth Virgil Schleicher, 95, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Gering, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or Central Church of Christ in Kenneth’s honor. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Kenneth was born September 11, 1923 at Gering, Nebraska to William W. and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Schleicher. He graduated from Gering High School with the Class of 1942. Kenneth raised popcorn and worked as a hired hand for several neighbors before taking on the operation of the family farm and ranch. He formed a partnership with his sons “Kenneth Schleicher & Sons” and participated in the daily operation for several years after moving to town.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Lily May Montgomery in February of 1947. Together they worked the family ranch and raised their three children: Steven, Douglas, and Sandra. Kenneth was proud of his Hereford cattle herd and would hand feed them range cubes.

Kenneth is survived by his children Steven (Vicki) Schleicher of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Douglas (Mary Ann) Schleicher of Gering, and Sandra (Alan) Boyd of Denton, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, and one sister.