Kenney F. Deans, 82, Scottsbluff

Kenney F. Deans, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Kenney was born on April 3, 1934 at Chadron to William and Lula (Farrington) Deans. He was united in marriage to Barbara “Bobby” Beck on October 5, 1950. They made their home in Scottsbluff. To this union, five children were born; Mike, Bill, Brenda, Crystal, and Tina.

Kenney and Bobby started Kenney Deans, Inc., which they owned and operated for many years. Over the years, he was known for his legacy of custom built homes throughout Scottsbluff.

Kenney loved spending time with his family, doing yard work, watching basketball and Husker football.

Kenney is survived by daughter-in-law Jeanann (late son Mike) Deans of Timnath, CO; son Bill (Mary) Deans of Fort Collins, CO; daughters Brenda (Mike) Smith of Columbia, MO, Crystal (Oak) Dietrich of Lyman, and Tina (Jeff) Hansen of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Josh (late Misty) Deans, Kara (late Corey) Brown, Erin (Mike) Coleman, Tyler (Jill) Smith, Meggie (Jake) Hess, Tanner Smith, Mitchel (Elsie) Dietrich, Matt Landen, Kyle Hansen, and Keegan Hansen; great-grandchildren Madison, Brooklyn, Camden, Cooper, Elli, Levi, Aspen, and soon to be baby boy Hess; and very special friend Rick (Christy) Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bobby, parents, son Mike Deans, grandson Nicholas Deans and 5 siblings.