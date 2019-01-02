Kent Fritz, 83, Oshkosh

Kent Fritz, 83, of Oshkosh passed away Wednesday morning, January 2, 2019 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh with ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Pastor Janie Freeman officiating.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials in Kent’s name can be made to the Oshkosh Senior Center or Oshkosh Country Club.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Fritz family.

Kent Lewis Fritz was born on June 3, 1935 in Uehling, Nebraska to Marvin and Luetta (Uehling) Fritz. Kent was injured at birth resulting in his being deaf. The family moved to Omaha when Kent was of school age, so he could attend Nebraska School for the Deaf. On April 1, 1952 the family moved to Oshkosh for Marvin’s new position with the bank. Kent worked at the Garden County News.

He was married to Helen Fritz and they worked together at the papers in Oshkosh and Julesburg.

Kent enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends and watched any sport that was on TV.

Kent is survived by cousins, Kirk, Bruce, Fred, and Sandy; aunt, Rosemary Hansen; Glenda and his neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Helen.