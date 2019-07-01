Kimberly Kay Mehrer died at her lake Minatare home on June 6, 2019.

Dugan Kramer was in charge of arrangements. Cremation has taken place per her wishes. Her ashes will bless the Colorado mountains she loved.

She was born in Scottsbluff December 22, 1960 to Sherry Schank and Benny Mehrer. On that day Kim met her soul-mate, Grandma Lucile.

Kim graduated from Gering High School in 1979.She was active in track and represented GHS at state. Kim never lost her love of running and when she moved to Colorado, she fell in love with running in the mountains. In 1985 Kim and her husband Steve Jundt welcomed daughter Hana. Hana became the center of her world. Kim had a creative flair and a style all her own. She was beautiful inside and out, compassionate, patient and nurturing. She would go to great lengths to help a needy creature.

Kim will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Kim has begun her journey to reunite with grandma Lucile.

She is survived by , mother Sherry Pottorff of Minatare, daughter Hana Jundt of CO., sister Tory Miller of CO., Niece Morgan Miller & family Makayla, Jaylin, Jazzmin and Violet. Special cousin Keeli (LaWayne) Klein and family. Uncles Richard and Terry Schank . Aunt Carolann Rau and Casey Rau, Lana Young, special friends Kerry Gross and Sherri Sides. and Stacy.

She was preceded in death by Grandmother Lucile Morgan, Grandfather Charles Schank, Great Grandparents, cousin Chad Rau and uncle Dick Rau, father Ben Mehrer

Condolences may be sent to the family of Kim Mehrer, 40037 Durfee Road Minatare NE 69356