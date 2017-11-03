Klayton Dean “Kay” Johnson

Klayton “Kay” Johnson, born April 3, 1928, joined his Father in eternity on October 30, 2017. His final moments on earth were spent surrounded by family and loved ones and he died at the home he shared with his wife, Frances Elaine Johnson.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-5pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home with a Vigil service at 7pm at the church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Kay’s honor be made in care of the St. Agnes Catholic Church or Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Born to Victor and Mildred Johnson, the family lived on the farm in Banner County homesteaded by his grandfather in 1886. Kay was the oldest of five children and their lives revolved around the rewarding work of farming and ranching. He was an exceptional athlete throughout his high school years at Banner County High in Harrisburg. Following graduation, Kay enrolled at Chadron State on a basketball scholarship but was called home in October of his sophomore year of college to wear the mantle of head of family upon the death of his father. For his mother, he was her rock. For his siblings Rodney (Bud), Kenneth, Marlene, and Milton (Pete), he carried forth for all of them the Johnson family traditions of love, honesty, hard work, and care and respect for the land. Once Bud graduated and could lead the family, Kay enlisted in the Air Force in 1950.

During Air Force training in Colorado Springs, he met Dolores MaryAnn Bloome (Dee), who was to become his wife and mother to his 5 children. They were married in Colorado Springs on February 2, 1952 prior to Kay’s deployment to serve his country in the Korean Conflict. After his tour of duty, Kay and Dee returned to Nebraska to build a home and grow a family. Their children, Victoria Ann Begley, Karen Dee Sullivan, Cynthia Kay Steuart, Mark Alan Johnson, and Carolyn Colleen Lightcap, were blessed by Kay and Dee’s incredible love for the family. Hard work on the farm was always balanced by fun; many happy days were spent skiing in Vail, water skiing at Lake Minatare, camping in the mountains, sledding in the hills, or fishing and swimming at their beloved pond Kay built on their property in Hackberry. An enduring faith helped the family through the hardship and grief following the death of Dolores on September 21, 2003.

Throughout his years living in Banner County, Kay served 5 elected terms as County Commissioner; he was appointed to the Nebraska Wheat Board and served multiple terms as a board member of the US Wheat Associates. Because of his leadership on farm issues, Kay represented the US on delegations to many countries around the world, and throughout his life, he travelled to 24 foreign nations and every state in the Union.

In 2000, Kay and Dee retired from farm life and moved to Scottsbluff where they lived together until her death. In 2008, Kay married Frances Elaine Hyde and together they enjoyed golf, fishing, and travel, and visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kay will be met in heaven by his parents, Victor and Mildred, his wife, Dolores, his brother, Dr. Pete Johnson, sister-in-law Mary Johnson, brother-in-law Dick Kuxhausen, and son-in-law Glen Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Frances, and his children Vicki Begley (Kirk), Karen Sullivan (Glen), Cindy Steuart (Guy III), Mark Johnson (Anne) and Carolyn Lightcap, and his grandchildren who brought him so much joy – Lori Nolting, Mike Begley, Megan Olson, Katherine Beck, Benjamin Sullivan, Kristen Sullivan, Anna Caroline Steuart, Guy Steuart IV, Cynthia L. Steuart, Luke Johnson, Jake Johnson, Mattie Kay Johnson, Ellen Lightcap, and Nathan Lightcap. His great grandchildren, Madison, Bradley, and Isabelle Nolting, Matthew and Elizabeth Olson, and Andrew Beck will join the legions who will miss him greatly.

He is also survived by Dr. Kenneth (Bobbie) Johnson, Rodney (Linda) Johnson, and Marlene Kuxhausen, Jann Johnson (Pete) and members of Frances’ family, Richard Schaneman, Barbara Tallmon, Florence Kasza, Mary Jo Schaneman, Donald (Eunice) Schaneman, Robert (Nola) Schaneman, Laurine Conrad, and the Reverend Arthur and Martha Siegfried.