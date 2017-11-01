Klayton “Kay” Johnson, 89, Scottsbluff

Klayton “Kay” Johnson, born April 3, 1928, joined his Father in eternity on October 30, 2017.

His final moments on earth were spent surrounded by family and loved ones and he died at the home he shared with his wife, Frances Elaine Johnson.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at Jolliffe Funeral Home with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Kay's honor be made in care of the St. Agnes Catholic Church or Festival of Hope.