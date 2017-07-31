Kylie Jean Seely, newborn, died at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on July 25, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2017 at the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the online obituary and leave condolences for the family. The services for Kylie have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

A flower and not a flower; of mist and not yet of mist; at midnight she was there; she went as daylight shone. She came and for a little while was like a dream of spring, and then, as morning clouds that vanish traceless, she was gone.

Survivors include her mother Mikylah Seely of Kimball, NE; grandparents Rebecca Brown of Kimball, NE and Wayne Seely of California; great grandparents Carol Brown-Faries and husband Dave of Lake Port, CA., Rhonda Brown of Oregon and Jim Brown of Kimball, NE; aunt Hannah Brown of Kimball, NE; uncles Travis Brown of Palm Dessert, CA., Brian (Nicole) Brown of Patterson, CA., and Steve (Carolyn) Brown of Brighton, CO; close family friends Cortney and Randell Olmstead of Encinitas, CA.