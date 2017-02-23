Landon Brian Kraay, 5, Gering

Landon Brian Kraay, 5 years old, of Gering, was lifted up by angels on Monday, February 20, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Mitchell Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Chris Whited officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Landon was born December 15, 2011 in Scottsbluff. He was well loved by everyone he met and was known to light up a room with his smile. He loved everyone especially his three brothers, Xavier, Leif and Lazarus. Landon touched the hearts of so many. He knew when you were sad and knew what to say to make the situation better. Landon’s smile, laughter and innocent joy will forever be missed.

Landon is survived by his mother and father, Sarah and Ryan Yarnell; and his three brothers, Xavier, Leif and Lazarus.