Larry Allen Hessler, 71, Scottsbluff

Larry Allen Hessler, 71, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Larry was born August 27, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Reuben and Lucille (Maser) Hessler. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1963.

Larry enlisted into the United States Navy in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He married Karolyn Martin and became a father of four.

Larry was a car salesman at various dealerships in the area before purchasing his own business, Auto Plaza/Ugly Duckling Rent-A-Car. He owned and operated the business until turning it over to his son upon his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting in his earlier years. His hobbies also included fishing, golfing and gambling.

Survivors include his mother, Lucille Cook of Cheyenne; sisters, Peggy Daniels of Colorado, Patricia (Victor) Ciccone of Cheyenne and Cynthia Lashley of Cheyenne; children, Dr. Karyn (Steve) Harrison of Joshua, TX, Joe Hessler of Scottsbluff, Deric Hessler of Jacksonville, FL and Yvonne Smith of Lincoln; grandchildren, Misty Spengler, Tawny Green, Nathan Craig, Jocilyn Hessler and Heather Karz; several great grandchildren; ex-wife, Karolyn Hessler; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Reuben; step-father, Harry Cook; and brother-in-law, Mike Daniels.