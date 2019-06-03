Larry D. Gable, 66, Scottsbluff

Larry D. Gable, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away on May 30, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. The family requests casual attire for his funeral service which will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left atwww.geringchapel.com

Larry was born September 26, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harry Robert and Margie Leora (Martindale) Gable. He graduated from Gering High School with the class of 1969. He served in the United States Army from February 17, 1971 until his honorable discharge on November 17, 1972 with the 2nd Military Police Group in Fort Lewis, WA.

He returned to Gering and started Gable Marine and RV Center. He accepted a parts manager position with Lexus of Beverly Hills. After he retired, Larry returned to Gering where he purchased and remodeled homes with his brother Jim. His hobby was vintage automobiles. The love of his life was a Yorkshire Terrier named Frankie.

Larry is survived by his brother James (Mary) Gable of Mitchell; nephews Mark (Cheryl) Gable of CO and Mike (Karolyn) Gable of VA; niece Jana Lynn Alvey of Scottsbluff; and special cousin Juli Martindale Hagan of IN; several great-nieces and great-nephews; son Brian and his family; and daughter Kerrie and her family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Stephen.