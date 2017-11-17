Larry D. Kautz, 82, Mitchell

Larry D. Kautz, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Federated Church in Mitchell with Pastor Bill Marietta officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Military Honors provided by the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Federated Church. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Larry Duane Kautz was born March 11, 1935 in Gering, Nebraska to Jack and Ollie (Wineman) Kautz. He spent his young years in Scottsbluff making frequent bicycle trips to his grandparents, Grover and Blanche Wineman’s farm south of Gering.

He attended Bryant Grade School and Scottsbluff High School. Larry worked many jobs from 7 years old until he graduated in 1953. He worked as a janitor for several merchants on Broadway in Scottsbluff, at the stockyards, and other businesses. Larry loved basketball and played guard all four high school years and helped win the Nebraska State Basketball Championship in 1952.

He was united in marriage to Donna Roberts in 1956. They resided in Scottsbluff until his induction into the U.S Army. They were stationed in New Britain Connecticut. In 1960, they returned to Scottsbluff to make their home. In March 1967 they purchased an acreage three miles east of Mitchell with their daughter Kris. They opened their hearts and homes to several foster children.

Larry was employed at GW Sugar, Dallas Creamery, and Scottsbluff Packing until its closure. He then went to work as a manager of Pure-Gro, Ag Tech, Inc. and then he and Donna formed K&K Ag Service in 1983.

Larry and Donna formed the Sunflower Doers 4-H club soon after moving to the farm. They led the very active club for 10 years. Larry served as president of the fair board. He was an avid hunter with his gun, bow and camera. He also competed in target archery for many years. He was a top Nebraska State Archer, winning many medals and trophies. He was an excellent fisherman. Larry would catch his limit in trout, clean them, and freeze them to share with family and friends.

Larry loved God above all else then his family. Following his granddaughters throughout their lives was one of his greatest joys. His sense of humor, hugs, and kindness will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; daughter Kris (Dave) Keener; granddaughters Ali (Brock) Houston and Michelle (Ty) Goossen; Great Grandson Graydi Cash Kautz Houston; sister in law Rosie Kautz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.