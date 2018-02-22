Larry Dale Standley, 69, Minatare

Larry Dale Standley, 69 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at his home in Minatare.

At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of Christ in Minatare with Randy Kreiling officiating. Family suggests casual attire or your favorite Broncos shirt. Memorials can be given to the Minatare Fire Department. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry was born on July 24, 1948 at Lucas, Kansas to Dale and Lila (Kasiska) Standley. He and his family moved to Kimball when he was 8 years old, then to Morrill, later moving to Minatare. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1966. He married Barbara Bairn on February 18, 1967 in Minatare.

Larry worked at the Minatare Feedlot before he took the position at Harry’s Truck Stop. He later worked for Nebraska Trucking Company (NTC) for 30 years.

He coached baseball for many years, where he mentored numerous boys- in fishing, sports and life in general.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren along with his twin great grandsons Allen and Micheal.

Larry was a member of the Minatare Fire Department for several years and reserved Police Officer in Minatare.

Larry is survived by his wife Barbara of 51 years, sons JD (Sandy) Standley of Minatare and Larry Dean Standley of Minatare, NE; daughter Stephanie (Ed) Russell of Kimball and special family friends Darryl Lockman of Minatare, Tim Krantz of Lincoln and Robert Main of Minatare; grandchildren Nicole Gifford and Meghan Gifford, April Standley, Victoria Standley, Destin Standley and JC Standley, Austin Standley, Emmalee Standley and Eddie Russell III, Tiffany, Tera and Garrett, Sr; great grandchildren Allen and Micheal, Haydon and Jacob, Garrett Jr and Sophia, Vanellope and Elliott sister Barbara (Dwayne) Muhr; brothers-in-law (Ambrosio) Ochoa, Paul Bairn and Glenn Patrone; sisters-in-law Jane (Terry) Lovato, Debra (Tim) Glendy and Lori Bairn and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, sister Sheryl Ochoa and nephew James Allen Patrone, sisters-in-law Mona Bairn and Jackie Patrone and father-in-law and mother-in-law John (LaVora) Bairn.