Larry Gene Janacek, 68, Mitchell

Larry Gene Janecek, 68, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Lubbock, TX.

Larry was born on June 7, 1948 in North Platte, NE to Karl and Lucille Janecek. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1966. He attended Kearney State College graduating in 1970. He married the love of his life, Beth, on Aug. 23, 1969 in Kearney. They began their married life in North Platte, NE where he worked for American State Savings Company. They moved to Imperial, NE in 1975 where he was the fertilizer manager of the Frenchman Valley Coop. In 1979 they moved to Gering where he worked as a loan officer with the Federal Land Bank. He later took a position with First Security Bank in Mitchell which later became Pinnacle Bank. Larry became President of the Mitchell branch of Pinnacle Bank in May of 1999 and the couple moved to Mitchell at that time. Larry retired from the bank in 2011. Upon his retirement, he began driving bus for Western Nebraska Community College, a job he loved dearly. He was known to the students on the sports teams as “Mr. Larry” a title he cherished. It was on a trip to the women’s national basketball tournament in Lubbock, TX that he went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Larry was actively involved in each community in which he lived, coaching his two sons in youth baseball and as a member of numerous organizations. He and Beth proudly supported WNCC as a part of the dorm parent program for 25 years. He served as President on the Mitchell Economic Development board and was a member of the Kiwanis club for many years. He was a board member for Festival of Hope for many years, as well as served as a member of Crime Stoppers and numerous other community organizations. He loved classic cars and bought his first Studebaker, a 1963 Avanti, in 1980. He was past president and current car show chairman of the High Plains Auto club.

Above all Larry was a man of faith and he was actively involved in church life wherever he lived. He served on numerous church boards and was always willing to take on a new position. He was a member of the church choir and always kept practices lively. He loved his family dearly and was so very proud of his sons and daughters-in-law. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and faithfully followed their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Beth; sons Matthew (Mickie) of Gering and their children Quinton and Maddux; Joel (Torri) of Dubuque, IA and their children Atley and Adler; brother, Don Janecek (Jean) of McKinney, TX; sister-in-law Maxine Erpelding of Kearney; brother-in-law Rod Karsten(Stephanie) of Grand Island; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, one great, great nephew and two great, great nieces; and many, many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother-in-law Ron Erpelding.