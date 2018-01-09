Larry J. Schneider, 64, Bridgeport

Larry J. Schneider, 64, of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Notz’ Chapel at Camp ROCK at Redington with Pastor James Rader and Pastor Bud Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at the Redington Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 PM on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences may be left by visiting Larry’s Tribute page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Larry was born February 11, 1953 at Scottsbluff to Carl and Katheryn (Asmus) Schneider. He attended school at Redington, graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1971. Larry played football, wrestled, ran track and participated in FFA while in high school. He attended the College of National Business in Rapid City.

Larry was united in marriage to Deb Bodeman on June 16, 1973 at Hayes Center, Nebraska. The couple moved to McCook where they lived for a few years before returning to the Redington area to farm. In 1990 they moved into Bridgeport and Larry drove truck for several years. He worked for CPS for 17 years, and most recently worked for Rick Newkirk the past two years.

Larry was a member of the Redington Church and attended New Life Assembly of God Church after moving into Bridgeport. He enjoyed fishing, playing Snooker, roping, and playing Texas Hold Em but his greatest sense of pride was his family. Larry was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry is survived by his wife Deb Schneider; son Riley (Trish) Schneider and their children Brooke, Lawrence, and Dori; daughter Tamra Portner and her children Charley (Joey) Lemburg (and their kids Ryder and Addison), Kacey, and Dalton; daughter Shawna Wolff and her daughter Hannah Wolff; son Luke (Stephanie) Schneider and their children Christian, Kaden, and Serin; daughter Amanda (Jason) Faulkner and their children Makenna, Eli, and Ayden; daughter Jessica (Trevor) Krueger and their children Kolten, Chasten, and Jazlynn; and daughter Jamie Schneider (DJ Hoxworth); father Carl Schneider; brothers Harvey (Jessie) Schneider, Jim (Jo Ann) Schneider, Bob (Rhonda) Schneider, and Everett (Donna) Schneider; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother Katheryn Schneider and infant granddaughter Mickey.