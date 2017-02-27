Larry Keith Boyd, 83, Gering

Larry Keith Boyd, 83, of Gering left this world to join his wife in hers on Friday, February 24, 2017. His funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment to be held at the West Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at Dugan-Kramer Chapel. The casket will be closed at the funeral. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Larry was born June 4, 1933 to Clifton Otto and Mable Ruie (Killebrew) Boyd near Humboldt, Nebraska in Richardson County. He started his education in a one room school house south east of Humboldt. In 1945 his dad’s health forced them to move west to escape the high humidity. After several stops in Colorado, their final stop was Gering. Larry graduated from GHS in 1951. While in high school he met Delores “Lori” Bort. Following Lori’s graduation in 1952, she took the bull by the horns and proposed to Larry! They were united in marriage on October 12, 1952 in Gering. To this union, two children were born, son Alan and daughter Debra. Larry and Lori farmed southwest of Gering from 1954 until 1971 before Larry went to work for Frank Implement Company for the next 32 years. Larry and Lori were married for 57 years and two days before Lori’s death on October 14, 2009.

Larry was a member of Calvary Memorial Church, life member of Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367 and was Exalted Ruler in 1983. He was also on the Cedar Canyon School Board when it was built.

Survivors include his son Alan (Sandra) Boyd of Denton, TX; daughter Debra (Brad) Marsh of Clarksville, GA; granddaughters Valleri (Mike) Farel of Demorest, GA and Tracy (Britt) Wirt of Flower Mount, TX; grandsons Preston (Tandi) Harimon of Nantucket, MA and Kevin (Julie) Boyd of Austin, TX; step-grandsons Christopher (Maggie) Marsh of Omaha, NE and Ryan (Jessica) Marsh of Crete, NE; great-granddaughters Morgen and Lily of Flower Mound, TX, Shelbi and Piper of Nantucket, MA, and Samantha of Austin, TX; step-great-grandson Silas of Crete, NE; sister Bonnie VanHausen of Scottsbluff; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Joyce Seay of Highlands Ranch, CO; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lori, and Lori’s parents Alex and Millie Bort.

Please dress casually when you come to visit me. One more thing to say and Sandy, this is to you – “I think it’s a draw when it comes to which one of us loves the other more.” Take good care of my Pillow.