Larry Lee Dobrinski, 75, Bridgeport

Larry Lee Dobrinski, 75, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Skyview of Bridgeport.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Bridgeport Church of Christ with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church in Larry’s name. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

