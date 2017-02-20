Larry Lee Thomas, 72, Gering

Larry Lee Thomas, 72, of Gering, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The United States Navy will provided military funeral honors. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Larry was born December 22, 1944 in Scottsbluff to Cleo and Ruth (Stewart) Thomas. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1963.

Larry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965.

He married Leota F. Luttrell on March 24, 1973 in Denver and to this union two children were born, Larry Jr. and Kimberly.

Larry worked as a mechanic for Ray Ricketts Body Shop in Gering. He enjoyed sports, gambling and going for walks. He always looked forward to coffee time with his friends at Coop.

Survivors include his wife, Leota of Gering; children, Larry Thomas Jr. of Eugene, OR and Kimberly (Leo) Ledesma of Omaha; grandchildren, Rick Thomas of OR, Quintin Thomas of OR, Vanessa Thomas of NE, Isaiah Thomas of NE, Alexa Thomas of Omaha, Carlos Ledesma of Omaha and Sylvia Ledesma of Omaha; siblings, Raymond Thomas of UT, Helen Thomas of Lee’s Summit, MO and Joyce Thomas of Scottsbluff; sister in law, Susie Thomas of Thornton, CO; brother in law, Bob Uhrich of CO; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barbara Swayze, Melvin Thomas, Kenneth Thomas, Mildred Uhrich and Rick Thomas; and infant grandson, Trevor Thomas.