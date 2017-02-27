Lathen “Bubba the Cowboy” Jackson, 6

Lathen “Bubba The Cowboy” Jackson was full of spirit and imagination. He was born December 8th 2010 in Alliance NE. Bub had the most infectious laugh which he graced us with constantly.

Passing away at just six years old he had already lived a fun-filled little life. He didn’t let having epilepsy slow him down until that was what took him unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2017.

His love of all things cowboy, dinosaurs, and super heroes was contagious. He was a kindergartner at Bayard Elementary School; but this school was more of a second home by them welcoming him with open arms every day. He loved everyone in his life; he even had fun tormenting his older sister Jaili.

The Cowboy was just that, always on the go with jobs to do. His loving personality could even brighten the day of a stranger. All his family and friends loved the spunk that he has always had.

Survivors include Sam Jackson (mother), Curtis Simpson (future step dad), Jaili Jackson (sister), Tanya and Doug Jackson (his grandparents), and so many caring great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Great Grandmother Ada Jackson and his cousin Sara Jean Dodge.

A Celebration of Lathen’s life will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Bill Ferrero officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.