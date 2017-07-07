Laura Beth (Reed) Neuwirth, 51, Morrill

Laura Beth (Reed) Neuwirth, 51, of Morrill, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morrill with Fr. Mike Wetovick as celebrant. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with Laura’s wishes. A memorial has been established at Platte Valley Bank. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Laura was born August 25, 1965 in Alliance to Melvin and Dorothy (Mangnall) Reed. She attended school at St. Agnes in Alliance until the family moved to Wymore, Nebraska where she graduated in 1983. Laura attended Chadron State College following high school. She received a degree in Home Economics in 1987 with a minor in Special Education.

Laura previously worked at the Office of Human Development. She was currently employed by Gering Public Schools as a special education para professional. Her passion was helping special needs children. Laura worked at Camp Scott as a camp counselor. She was also a Sunday school teacher at St. Ann’s in Morrill.

Laura married Craig Neuwirth, the love of her life, on December 30, 1995. Craig and Laura were blessed when they became foster parents to Kaydan Timothy in 2009 and later adopted Kaydan in October 2012. Kaydan brought love and laughter to their lives and completed the family circle.

Survivors include her husband, Craig; son, Kaydan; siblings, Linda (Fred) Bagg, Chuck (Barbara) Reed, Mary Reed, Roger (Sue) Reed and Jan (Bill) Coleman; in-laws, Roxanne and Mike Reynolds; sisters-in-law, Melody Marsh and Mary (David) Klemp; brothers-in-law, Shane (Cathy) Reynolds and Jac (Sammie) Reynolds; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Neuwirth; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, Roy and Lena Reed; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Florance Smith; father-in-law, Tim Neuwirth; and grandfather-in-law, Edwin Neuwirth.