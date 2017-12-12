Laurence Hansen, 83, formerly of Potter

Laurence Hansen, 83 of Rapid City, South Dakota and a former Potter area resident died Saturday evening, December 9, 2017 in Rapid City.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 15, 2017 in the Potter Cemetery with Pastor Betsy Galloway-Carew of the Prairie West Church in Potter officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Laurence Andrew Hansen was born December 3, 1934 in Cheyenne County, Nebraska, the older of two sons of Andrew and Hansine (Larson) Hansen. He was baptized on December 13, 1934 and was confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Potter in June of 1949. Laurence graduated from Potter High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Army in December of 1956 and was honorably discharged in December of 1957.

He spent 1962 though 1964 in Israel as part of a two year research project of the U.S. National Institute of Health. Over the next twenty years he worked for Point of Rocks Elevator, Wesley, Clifford and Ben Herboldsheimer, Chapman Killham Well Drillers, Gene Schmidt and Dewey Larson.

In October of 1984 he became a resident at the VA facility in Mead, South Dakota. In 1985 he transferred to the VA Medical facility in Hot Springs, South Dakota and in 2004 transferred to a private facility for veterans in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Matthew.

Survivors include his sister-in-law Elfrun Hansen of Silverton, ID; three nieces: Donna Bruce, Paige Sorenson and Gail Featherston; two great nieces Andrea Bruce and Elizabeth White; one great-nephew Laurence Featherston and numerous cousins.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Hansen family.