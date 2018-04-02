Laurie Ann Shaw, 57, Potter

Laurie Ann Shaw, 57 of Potter was called home to the Lord on March 29, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Laurie was born August 23, 1960 to Wesley and Sharon (Teare) Brothers of Dix, Nebraska. She grew up the 4th of 7 children on the family farm. Laurie graduated from Dix High School in 1978. She went to Kearney State College. Laurie married Terrell Shaw of Dix on December 29, 1979. In 1981, the couple moved from Kearney to a farm outside of Potter with their oldest son. Terrell began working on the family farm and Laurie worked as a seamstress in Kimball. Following their return home to the Dix area, three more children were born.

She later began a career at Cabela’s supervising the embroidery department at the DC, until becoming a graphic designer. Despite working off the farm, her love and passion was always at home on the farm with her family where she was for the last eleven years. She was an integral part of the development of the Tercel Trucking and Harvesting Company; celebrating its 10th year.

Her most loved job was that of a mother and grandmother; a job in which she shined. Her passion for her children increased when Laurie and Terrell adopted two more children, Caleb and Savannah. Her unrelenting love was noted through everything she did for her children and grandchildren, making every dream come true.

Laurie was a very passionate, creative and generous person throughout her life. She enjoyed creating works of art with fabric, paint, or flowers. She spent most of her life giving her created gifts to others and donating her time to those in need.

Most importantly, despite life’s tribulations, her faith in God and love for others only grew.

Laurie is survived by her husband Terrell, her children Preston (Zorica) Shaw, Whitney (Andrew) Hurt, Avery (Jack) Sides, Zachary Shaw, Caleb Shaw, and Savannah Shaw. Her mother, Sharon Brothers, siblings; Mark (Tracy) Brothers, Greg (Christie) Brothers, Wendy (Mark) Milenski, Becky Brothers, and Roxanne Brothers. Her grandchildren, Ethan, Eviana, and Elijah Shaw, Conner and Austin Hurt, Gaige, Ryker, and Braxton Sides, Aden and Bryson Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Brothers, and brother Gene.