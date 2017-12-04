LaVonne Ruth Kreiling, 85, Minatare

LaVonne Ruth Kreiling, 85, of Minatare, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, November 29, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 4, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Phil Found officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

LaVonne was born May 29, 1932 to Harlan Sr. and Viola (Junge) Dittman in York. She attended Scottsbluff Public Schools.

LaVonne married George Kreiling Sr. on June 25, 1950. They had four sons: George Jr., Kenneth, Robert and Larry. They made their home in Minatare for over 60 years.

LaVonne was a stay at home mom while her sons were young. She was always babysitting including her own grandchildren. She loved to sew and bake.

Survivors include three sons; four daughters-in-law; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters-in-law; and many extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Robert; and three brothers.