Lawrence D. Montgomery, 74, Minatare

Lawrence D. Montgomery, 74, of Minatare, died Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ben Hart officiating. Inurnment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare with military honors by the Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left by visiting Lawrence’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Lawrence is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Melody (Orville) Moody of Cheyenne, WY; grandson Matthew Moody of Cheyenne, WY; sister Margaret Montgomery of Canada; half brother David Hanson of Meriden, WY; mother-in-law Martha Mellott of Surprise, Arizona; sister-in-law Cheryl (Brad) Denham of Peoria, AZ; brothers-in-law Christopher (Melissa) Mellott of Surprise, AZ, and Chuck (Annie) Mellott of Peoria, AZ.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Sarah Moody.