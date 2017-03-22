Lawrence James “Jim” Smith, 79, Scottsbluff

Lawrence James “Jim” Smith, 79, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in care of the Legacy of the Plains Museum or Mitchell Care Center. Condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com or can be mailed to 721 Bluff Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361.

Jim was born July 3, 1937 in Kimball, to Lawrence B. and Anna (Kemerling) Smith. He attended school in Banner County, graduating from Banner County High School in 1955.

Jim married Charla June Schwaner on November 28, 1957 in Santa Barbara, California. One son, Steven Scott, was born in New Iberia, Louisiana in 1962.

Jim entered the National Guard following high school before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1955. He was proud to say his parent’s received a letter from the Navy stating that he was one in 10,000 to receive 100% on his recruiting examination. He attended boot camp in Norman, Oklahoma and then went on to Navel Photography School in California for two years. Jim served on the USS Bennington in San Diego, California for two years where he was a Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class. He and his family then transferred to Japan for three years where he became a Photographer’s Mate 1st Class and did camera repair before being sent to New Iberia, Louisiana. He remained in New Iberia for two years before being honorably discharged from the Navy. He then served two years in the Navel Reserves.

The family moved to Long Beach, California where Jim was employed by K&S Instruments doing camera repair and repairing surveying instruments. They later moved to Scottsbluff for a short while before living in Denver for seven years where Jim worked for Autotroll, Honeywell and Bartell Tool Service. He returned to Scottsbluff in 1974 and began working for Van Pelt Implement in McGrew. Eight years later he started work at B.N.S.F. Railroad as a signalman until his retirement in 2002.

Jim enjoyed all kinds of music, photography, animals and the outdoors. He was an avid reader and loved repairing anything electronic for his family and friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.

Jim was well-liked among his co-workers and would do anything for anyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mitchell Care Center who provided excellent care to Jim.

Survivors include his wife, Charla Smith of Scottsbluff; son, Steven Scott Smith of Scottsbluff; sister, Phyllis Carlson of TX; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Stammerjohn and Shirley Grover; brother, Robert Smith; niece, Rita Kraus; and nephews, Bernie and Lee Smith.